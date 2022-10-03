KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Historic House Museums of Knoxville and the East Tennessee Historical Society are inviting the public to their Founder’s Day celebration as Knoxville turns 231 years old.

During the celebration, both organizations will reflect on the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World’s Fair in Knoxville with a special presentation by former Mayor Randy Tyree. Visitors will also be able to enjoy Petros, an international popcorn buffet, birthday cake, and have a chance to sign a birthday card for Knoxville.

Warren Dockter, the President and CEO of the East Tennessee Historical Society, encourages people to come to the event to learn about not just Knoxville’s footprint in Tennessee and the United States, but also in the world.

“In many ways, East Tennessee and Knoxville was sort of the first frontier, right, if you think about how America first starts expanding westward,” said Dockter. “Then you can flash forward to the 20th century and think about, wow, the atom bomb was made in Oak Ridge.”

Patrick Hollis, the Executive Director of the Mabry-Hazen House, spoke about the Historic House Museums of Knoxville’s role in this event.

“The houses help you trace that history, so through the seven homes you can see Knoxville’s growth from a frontier town to the metropolis of East Tennessee,” said Hollis. “Hear the fascinating stories that helped create the character of this scruffy city.”

Visitors will also be able to enjoy free admission to the East Tennessee Historical Society and Museum, including the signature exhibition Voices of the Land: The People of East Tennessee and the temporary exhibition celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World’s Fair in Knoxville, You Should’ve Been There.”

The event is on Monday, Oct. 3 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This event is free, but organizers ask those interested to RSVP.