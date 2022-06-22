KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Historic Fourth and Gill Neighborhood’s 32nd Annual Tour of Homes will take place on Sunday, June 25.

This year’s tour includes six private homes, seven gardens, one historic church, the Historic Fourth and Gill Neighborhood Center and one of the most well-known houses in Knoxville: The 2017 HGTV Urban Oasis home.

“We are thrilled to present the 2022 event after a nearly three-year break due to COVID,” co-chair Chris Griffin said. “The Fourth and Gill Tour of Homes is a celebration of community. It tells the story of Knoxville’s neighborhoods from the late 1800s through the 21st century and highlights the importance of historic preservation.”

“Fourth and Gill’s unique architecture and distinctive urban design are significant to understanding Knoxville’s evolution, an evolution that continues today as the city navigates important issues from public transportation, to affordable housing, to zoning,” Griffin said. “We couldn’t be happier to bring the community together for the first tour in nearly three years.”

Proceeds from the home tour fund community events, North Knoxville beautification efforts and additional Fourth and Gill neighborhood initiatives.

Tickets can be purchased at FourthAndGill.org and on June 25 at Central United Methodist Church (CUMC).