KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Various July 4th events are happening across East Tennessee for family and friends to enjoy. Independence Day falls on a Tuesday this year.

Knoxville

In Knoxville, the Festival on the 4th is happening at World’s Fair Park on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be a variety of family fun including entertainment, activities and treats. Festival on the 4th is happening rain or shine and all activities are free.

Farragut

The Town of Farragut is hosting its annual Independence Day Parade on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Kingston Pike/Stadium Drive to Boring Road. The parade will feature floats, bands, dancers, animals, antique cars and more.

Oak Ridge

In the Secret City, the 79th annual 4th of July concert is happening on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the A K Bissell Park. The Community Band started the tradition in 1944 when Oak Ridge was still a secret. The Oak Ridge Fire Department is expected to shoot off fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m. All events are free to the public.

Norris

The Norris Lions Club is inviting the public to its 55th annual Norris Day celebration in downtown Norris on July 4th. Runners can participate in the Firecracker Fun Run; plus, other events include the children’s Dog Show, the children’s Wheel Race, the Bicycle Parade, the Water Balloon Toss or the Water-Ball Battles. There will be sack races, duck races and a barbecue dinner at the Norris Middle School cafeteria. Norris Day concludes with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

Lenoir City

Lenoir City’s Rockin’ the Docks is happening on Saturday, July 1 from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Fort Loudoun Lake. The 23rd annual all-day festival where attendees can enjoy live bands, food, fireworks and much more.

Kingston

Kingston’s annual Smokin’ the Water July 4th Festival will be held from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. along the banks of the Clinch River along Kingston’s waterfront on Highway 70 on Tuesday. Food and craft vendors set up all day along with live music, homemade raft races, boat parade, a barbecue cook-off and a Doggie Pageant. The festival is free, but many vendors require cash, so plan accordingly. Fireworks begin at dark.

Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg’s annual Fourth of July Midnight Parade is happening at 12:01 a.m. overnight Monday into Tuesday, July 4. Members of the legendary Harlem Globetrotters will lead the 48th Annual Gatlinburg Fourth of July Midnight Parade. Then the night sky will be lit up from the Gatlinburg Space Needle for the fireworks finale.

Pigeon Forge

In Pigeon Forge at Patriot Park, there will be the Patriot Festival on Tuesday. The annual event will feature music, food, fun games and fireworks – and is free to the public. Families and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs; however, umbrellas and coolers will not be permitted. Food vendors will be available. Musical guests will include Sara Evans and classic rock cover band On The Border – the Ultimate Eagles Tribute.

Maryville

The City of Maryville is celebrating July Fourth with an Air National Guard Independence Day Concert on Monday, July 3. Family and friends can attend the Air National Guard Band of the South concert in the Charles T. West Amphitheater in Jack Greene Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs, their own food, and non-alcoholic drinks. Everyone is welcome and the event is free.

