KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s time to get your paper out because WATE 6 On Your Side Free Shred Day is back!

On Saturday, April 30 WATE will partner with ShredPro Secure, the Tennessee Highway Patrol Special Investigations Bureau/Identity Crimes Unit, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to provide free document shredding.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side Studios to talk about the importance of proper shredding during the Midday newscast on Wednesday.

Any unwanted paper can be safely and securely discarded into shredding trucks in the WATE parking lot, 1306 North Broadway from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.