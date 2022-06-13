KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The public is invited to the fifth annual “Healthy Taste Vegfest” in Knoxville later this month. Plant-based and vegan food enthusiasts and those curious about it will see local food vendors selling plant-based products and more.

Healthy Taste Vegfest is happening Sunday, June 26 at Lakeshore Park’s Marble Hall off of Northshore Drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Apart from vegan/plant-based food vendors, the festival will also feature cooking demonstrations, guest speakers, and an interactive kids program.

The festival is free and open to the public and no registration is required.

The festival is aimed at celebrating and promoting plant-based diets like vegetarianism and veganism which, according to the Mayo Clinic, can provide health benefits like reduced risk of heart disease, diabetes and some cancers.

Healthy Taste Vegfest is sponsored by Healthy Taste, Inc. which is a Knoxville-based nonprofit dedicated to introducing tasty plant-based foods to improve overall health by equipping and empowering individuals with resources needed to make lasting improvements in their lives. More information about Healthy Taste Vegfest in Knoxville is available on the nonprofit’s website.

Lakeshore Park’s Marble Hall is located at:

6410 S. Northshore Dr.

Knoxville, TN 37919