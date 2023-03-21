KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As National Nutrition Month wraps up in March, the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging sent its nutritionist to WATE 6 On Your Side to talk about what people should keep in mind as they age.

Judith Pelot said it’s important for people to think about their metabolism since a person’s metabolism naturally slows as they get older. Other factors that slow metabolism can include gender, muscle-to-fat ratio, amount of physical activity and hormone function.

Pelot also said most older adults based on activity, muscle mass, and age probably need less than 2,000 calories a day. She said for older men it can be closer to 1,600 calories and 1,800 calories a day for older women. She said it’s more about the quality of food, not quantity.

Below are additional tips Pelot shared with WATE 6 On Your Side for older adults:

Make half of your plate fruits and vegetables during lunch and dinner, then at breakfast or for a morning snack consume at least one fruit serving.

Choose a variety of lean protein such as lean beef, poultry, beans, nuts, and seafood. Men and women need to target to eat 5-5.5 ounces a protein a day. For reference, four ounces is about the thickness and size of a deck of cards.

Consume food sources high in B12. B12 helps your body make red blood cells and keep the brain and nervous system healthy.

Don’t forget your low-fat dairy with items like yogurt, milk or cheese. You need the calcium and Vitamin D for healthy bones.

Stay hydrated.

Prepare foods at home so you are in control and if dining out remember portions are often oversized, so cut the portion in half and take home left overs for another meal.

Get information from trusted sources such as the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Heart Association, your doctor or ask your physician to refer you to a registered Dietitian who can help with meal plans, weight management, and meal planning guidance for particular disease states.