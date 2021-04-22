Fundraising efforts continue for French Broad Veterans Memorial Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee nonprofit is leading a fundraising initiative to build a new veterans memorial park along the French Broad River.

The Legacy Parks Foundation announced plans for the French Broad Memorial Veterans Memorial Park in late 2020. The proposed memorial would be built on an 11-acre property donated by Blue Water Industries which overlooks the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery and French Broad River.

In September, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced the county government would put $250,000 towards the project. Legacy Parks Foundation said it aims to raise $1.2 million more to fund the project with the goal of starting construction this year.

Master plan from the East Tennessee Community Design Center

The park will be designed by veterans organizations with the help of the East Tennessee Community Design Center. Plans include a covered pavilion for events by family and veterans organizations with a capacity for 200 people.

The pavilion and event plaza would lead to a paved 1/8-mile walkway with areas for benches and memorials along the way, culminating at another viewing area overlooking the river and veterans cemetery. Another 1/8-mile hiking trail loop would be built east of the viewing area.

A new entrance to the park would be created at Governor John Sevier Highway that leads to parking for more than 60 cars, including eight handicapped-accessible spaces. Click here to learn more about the plans from the East Tennessee Community Design Center.

Visit the legacyparks.org/Veterans to contribute.

Legacy Parks has raised more than $11 million for parks and open space, helped conserve 1,000 acres of forest and farmland, and added more than 600 acres of parkland in Knox County since 2007.