GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — In honor of Veteran’s Day, the city of Gatlinburg is hosting its 24th Annual Veterans Day Celebration on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

The event is free to the public and will be held at the Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies Plaza, located at 88 River Road in Gatlinburg.

The event will feature musical entertainment, special presentations, and recognitions by locals and special guests. The keynote speaker for the event will be retired Army veteran, Command Sergeant Stephen Ball, who has been honored with numerous recognitions, including the Armed Forces Expeditionary, Humanitarian, and NATO service medals, the Legion of Merit, and the Overseas Service Ribbon with numeral Five

According to the Gatlinburg Convention & Visitors Bureau, some of the special guests at the event will include:

American Legion Post 202 and Girl Scout Troop 20648 will provide special presentations commemorating the holiday.

Retired Gatlinburg Police Department Captain Jim Maples, also a Vietnam Veteran, will present the POW-MIA Table and Invocation.

President of Volunteer Chapter of American Gold Star Mothers and Vice-President for the Department of Tennessee American Gold Star Mothers, Sherrie McGhee, will present special recognition to Gold and Blue Star Families.

The American Eagle Foundation with special guest, Challenger, will recognize the American Bald Eagle.

A Quilt of Valor Presentation.

Veteran and Investigative Reporter Don Dare will emcee the event, which will be live streamed in this story starting at 11 a.m.