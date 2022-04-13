KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The arrival of a new baby is a special time in an expectant mother or father’s life, but for many, it’s also a financial hardship to make sure baby is ready for arrival. A Knoxville nonprofit organization that provides free and low-cost doula support to families is also organizing its first mega baby shower to help families in need.

Gennisi Charitable Birth Services, Inc. provides free and low-cost pregnancy, birthing, and postpartum support services to families in need. The 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, says it creates “opportunities to intentionally connect new and expectant mothers, particularly underrepresented, marginalized, and low-income women, to free and reduced birth, postpartum, and doula services. Through our strategic efforts, we aim to address the birth disparities within communities of color – particularly, the birth disparities within the African American community.”

On Saturday, April 16, Gennisi will host its inaugural Community Baby Shower. This baby shower is a community event to give back to and love on the soon-to-be moms in the community.

Tickets are sold out but donations are still welcomed from the community. If you would like to partner with and donate to Gennisi Charitable Birth Services, Inc. to ensure that their work continues and can expand, reach out to them by visiting the website www.gencharities.org, email them at gennisidoula2019@gmail.com, or call 865-896-9357.

This event is in collaboration with Knox Birth Equity Alliance and sponsored by BCBS Trust, Gennisi Charitable Birth Services, Inc.

If you know of families that are expecting but do not have the financial means to pay full price for doula services contact the organization for a consultation at https://www.gencharities.org/services-3 .