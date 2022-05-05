KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Girls on the Run of Greater Knoxville will host its 5K event on Saturday, May 7 at Victor Ashe Park located at 4901 Bradshaw Road in Knoxville.

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd to 8th grade.

During the 10-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event.

Participation in the 5K event on Saturday is open to the public and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run of Greater Knoxville.

Packet pick-up will be on Friday, May 6 at Dick’s House of Sport (located at West Town Mall) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. at Victor Ashe Park. Early arrival is suggested.