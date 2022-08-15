KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee community gathered over the weekend at the Knoxville Convention Center for the 11th annual Girl Talk Fashion Show Gala, where WATE 6 News Anchor Tearsa Smith also was honored with an award.

Girl Talk Inc. is an organization that helps to create bright futures for girls by reducing the likelihood of teen pregnancy and helping to advance their education. The Girl Talk Fashion Show Gala is a celebratory event for the organization’s work and community support – with a few fancy gowns and looks on the runway.

WATE 6 News Good Morning Tennessee Anchor Tearsa Smith, who emceed the event, was also surprised with the Madeline Rogero She Pro Award. Former Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero was not only the first female mayor of Knoxville, but she was also the first female mayor of any of the four metro cities in Tennessee. Rogero was elected in 2011, was re-elected in 2015, and didn’t seek re-election in 2019, chairing her last city council meeting in December 2019. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon succeeded her.

The Madeline Rogero She-Pro Award honors a “She-Pro” – which Girl Talk Inc. describes as “a professional (Pro) woman (She) who inspires and empowers our girls by sharing their personal and professional career challenges and successes, and imparts career development strategies in hopes of exposing and providing our girls with the tools to themselves become successful women. The Madeline Rogero She-Pro Award honors women who are influential in the lives of women and girls as well as well as women who live their values, invest in our community and is a strong leader in our community.”

WATE 6 On Your Side was a proud sponsor of the event.