Go to bat for children in crisis with UT Baseball Coach Tony Vitello

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – University of Tennessee Baseball Head Coach Tony Vitello is lending his time as keynote speaker to Catholic Charities for the annual “365 Days of Hope” event on October 21.

Catholic Charities of East Tennessee is entering the virtual event space to support the Columbus Home Children’s Emergency Shelter. The 24 hour/365 days per year shelter provides a safe, caring environment for children in crisis. Children’s Emergency Shelter responds with a nurturing, collaborative support system to lessen the impact for children from birth to 17 years who are removed from their homes while allegations of abuse or neglect are investigated. Over 6,800 children in Tennessee were removed from their homes last year.

Coach Vitello will share his story and the impact his work has had on children during the baseball-themed virtual event. In addition, the event will feature special guest The Honorable Judge Tim Irwin, and WATE 6 On Your Side’s Bo Williams as emcee.

“365 Days of Hope” virtual event takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 21 12:00-1:00 p.m. Attendees should register in advance to reserve a seat. Visit https://ccetn.org/365hope for additional information.