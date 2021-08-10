Gorilla Academy at Zoo Knoxville helps primates learn sign language, create art

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kids are back in school in Knox County, and so are the gorillas at Zoo Knoxville. Zookeepers gave us an inside look at what they call Gorilla Academy on their Facebook page.

Each keeper has one to two gorillas primarily in their care, and on a regular basis, they work one on one with them to make art and learn basic sign language to communicate their needs.

They also offer special enrichment training, using honey and fruit as treats. They say this special bond between gorillas and their keepers is incredibly important to keep them active and to make the animals more comfortable when receiving medical care.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Bonnaroo to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Sevierville Police seeking information on credit card reader scam

Arconic is hiring for a range positions

KY Governor announces executive order requiring face coverings in Kentucky schools

Doctors on how to fight COVID-19 Misinformation

"Gorilla Academy" at Zoo Knoxville