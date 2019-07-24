Got talent? You could go to the ‘Front of the Line’ with Knoxville Idol

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The American Idol Bus Tour is coming to Knoxville on Aug. 29 and WATE 6 On Your Side is giving away five “Front of the Line” passes for the competition.

Beginning at noon on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, you can enter for a chance to win a “Front Of The Line” pass.

Front of the Line Pass winners will move up in the line to sing for the American Idol producers in Knoxville.

RULES: Complete contest rules

For your chance to win, just fill out the form on our entry page between noon Wednesday, July 24, 2019, and noon Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. The entry form includes uploading a video clip or YouTube link of you singing.

The Top 5 Knoxville Idol contest contestants will be invited to perform a song in the Living East Tennessee Studios at WATE-TV that will air during the week of Aug. 19.

More information on the American Idol Bus Tour stop in Knoxville.

Good luck!