KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Grainger County Schools custodian can finally hear the wind moving through the leaves again after she received a free set of hearing aids through Beltone’s “Hear for The Holidays” program.

Hearing instrument specialist Lillie Hayter explained to WATE that “Hear for The Holidays” is something Beltone does every year. She said each practitioner gets to choose a patient in their office to be nominated and selected for a free set of hearing aids. Hayter selected Grainger County Schools custodian Renee Shelton, who she knew worked with children and wouldn’t be able to afford the much-needed devices.

“Her and her husband did fall on some hard times a few months back, a tree fell on their house, and it’s the holidays. She desperately needs to hear, she does,” Hayter said. “She is struggling and with her being a part of our youths’ lives, I feel that, and Beltone did too, and choosing her when I nominated her that she is the most fittable candidate for it because she works with our youth.”

Both Shelton and her husband, Greg, said they knew she had some difficulty hearing, but they didn’t realize how severe her hearing loss was until she went to Beltone to have her hearing test done.

“When I came and got my hearing test done, I did not realize I had that severity. Well, we left here, and then [Hayter] called me back and said they had that promotion going on, but it would be the next week before I heard anything. The next day, they called. And I was working and I just about cried. I just said, well, ‘God helped on this, or I wouldn’t been able to get it.’ “

Greg Shelton added, “Even I didn’t realize the amount of loss that she had. I mean, she’s getting to the point that if we were driving, she couldn’t hear ambulances, she couldn’t. I’d have to tell her. ‘You’re going to have to get over here comes ambulance, here comes the law,’ because she couldn’t hear the sirens.”

Beltone hearing instrument specialist Lillie Hayter working with Renee Shelton’s hearing aids. (WATE)

Renee and Greg Shelton sit down with hearing instrument specialist Lillie Hayter. (WATE)

Renee and Greg Shelton sit down with hearing instrument specialist Lillie Hayter. (WATE)

Lillie Hayter fits one of the hearing aids over Renee Shelton’s ear. (WATE)

The hearing aid in Shelton’s ear is nearly invisible. (WATE)

With her new hearing aids, Shelton said she can hear the wind blowing the leaves in the trees, understand what people are saying, and she doesn’t have to turn up the TV as loud as she used to.

“I have really been amazed that I can hear all the things I’ve missed in the last year or so,” Shelton wrote in a thank you letter to Beltone. “Thank you Beltone and practitioner Lillie Hayter for all you have done for me and for making a way for me to get hearing aids so I didn’t have to miss out on anything anymore.”

Not only did Beltone give Shelton a pair of hearing aids, they gave her a set of their newest, top-of-the-line devices that were released just six months ago. Hayter explained that Shelton was given a set of Serene 17 hearing aids, which detect both speech sound and multi-directional sound.

“At the same time, it has multi-directional microphones. So one can be detecting its speech sounds while the other does not, literally running around detecting background noises. So as she’s speaking to someone if something happens off in this corner, the hearing aid is going to detect it and alert her and let her know that it’s over here.” Hayter explained excitedly.

The devices also have better wind noise reduction, which Hayter said will allow Shelton to hear her husband if she’s out with him on a windy day, or if she’s outside at work, she can hear if a child gets hurt or calls for her.

Since receiving her hearing aids, Shelton said it has been amazing and she’s thankful for the people who helped give her the gift of hearing again, just in time for the holidays.

“I’d just like to thank every one of them for helping me out, and nominating me and me getting hearing aids because I don’t know how I would have got them,” Shelton said.