KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Greeneville Iris Festival is back and ready to bloom after the event was canceled last year.

The festival features live music, dancing, a pageant, car show, food and more. More than 160 crafters and merchants will be at the event May 15-16. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.