Halloween Safety Tips

Community
Posted: / Updated:
Halloween_162329

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We’re set to have an especially cold and rainy Halloween this year; safety is top of mind as always for parents of trick or treaters.

We caught up with Chris McClain with American Medical Response to get a reminder of what we can do to stay safe this Halloween.

Quick tips:

  • Wear reflective strips
  • Use flashlights
  • Dress warm
  • Only go to houses where outside lights are on
  • Don’t eat any candy until the group returns home and an adult examines the candy in each bag.
  • Don’t eat anything that may look even slightly suspicious.
  • Look for items that appear to have been unwrapped and then re-wrapped.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories