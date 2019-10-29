Halloween Safety Tips

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We’re set to have an especially cold and rainy Halloween this year; safety is top of mind as always for parents of trick or treaters.
We caught up with Chris McClain with American Medical Response to get a reminder of what we can do to stay safe this Halloween.
Quick tips:
- Wear reflective strips
- Use flashlights
- Dress warm
- Only go to houses where outside lights are on
- Don’t eat any candy until the group returns home and an adult examines the candy in each bag.
- Don’t eat anything that may look even slightly suspicious.
- Look for items that appear to have been unwrapped and then re-wrapped.