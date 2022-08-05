KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Harmony Family Center is celebrating 25 years of excellence and unveiling its vision for the future.

Since 1996, Harmony Family Center has provided innovative services for thousands of individuals and families across Tennessee.

Harmony’s 25th Anniversary Gala at The Pavilion at Hunter Valley Farm is on Friday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through harmonyfamilycenter.org for $100 each, or tables of 10 guests may be reserved for $1,000.

Proceeds from the event directly support Harmony’s therapies and programs. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.harmonyfamilycenter.org/25years.