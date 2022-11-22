KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — November is National Adoption Month and Harmony Family Center has set a goal to raise $30,000 in its “30 for 30 Campaign” through social media outlets and peer-to-peer donations.

Since 1996, Harmony has helped finalize over 2,200 adoptions throughout the state. Tennessee is among the 10 states with the highest percentage of youth aging out of foster care without support, according to Harmony.

Currently, more than 400 children and youth in foster care in Tennessee are in need of permanency through a forever home and family.

Donations may be made to Harmony Family Center online here or by mail:

118 Mabry Hood Road, Suite 400

Knoxville, TN 37922