Help Emory Valley Center make an impact on East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Emory Valley Center, an organization focused on maximizing abilities and enhancing the lives of people with physical and mental challenges, helps thousands of people in East Tennessee each year. They need your help to continue thriving.

Like so many organizations, EVC made many adjustments throughout the pandemic to ensure that they could continue to safely provide essential services. Daily operations continued, but fundraising efforts were canceled or postponed. Through their Impact Auction the community can help them navigate challenging times.

The Impact Auction differs from a traditional auction in that people can choose a specific area of impact and make any size donation. Emory Valley Center started the auction with five program needs; two of which have already been made possible by generous donors. However, they are asking for additional support for the Behavioral Health, Employment Services, and Early Learning Center programs.

The auction is live now and continues through October 17. To make a donation visit the Impact Auction site.