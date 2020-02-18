Help your heart with Heartwise event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – February is American Heart Awareness Month.

WATE 6 On Your Side caught up with Dr. Benjamin Sheppie, a cardiologist at UT Medical Center to learn about heart disease, how to prevent it, and one event that’s focused on hearth health.

Why is Heart Awareness important?

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women and most racial and ethnic groups in the United States.

One person dies every 37-seconds in the U.S. from cardiovascular disease. About 647,000 Americans die from heart disease each year (that’s one in every four deaths).

What increases a person’s risk for heart disease?

Health conditions, lifestyle, age, and family history can increase the risk of heart disease. These are called risk factors.

About half of all Americans have at least one of three key risk factors for heart disease:

High blood pressure

High Cholesterol

Smoking

Some risk factors for heart disease cannot be controlled, such as your age or family history, but you can take steps to lower your risk by changing the factors you can control.

How can you lower your risk?

Heart disease can often be prevented when people make healthy choices and manage their health conditions.

Healthy diet

Don’t smoke

Exercise

Know your blood pressure and control it with medication, diet, and exercise

Know your blood cholesterol levels

Maintain a healthy weight (obesity can lead to high blood pressure and diabetes, as well as heart disease

Heartwise

Heartwise is a community event held at UT Medical Center on Saturday, February 22 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

During this event, you can have screenings and enjoy a class on Heart Smart Nutrition.

Comprehensive Cardiovascular Risk Assessment (Cholesterol/Glucose Testing, EKG, Carotid and AAA Ultrasound) Fasting required, but breakfast included after screening – $35

COPD Pulmonary Testing – Free

Cardiac Calcium Scoring – $99

Heart Smart Nutrition will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Heart Lung Vascular Institute Education Room.