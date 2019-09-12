Helping Mamas Knoxville providing love and hope for moms in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As we celebrate our one year anniversary of Living East Tennessee, we wanted to catch up with some of our community organizations that have helped us make a difference over the past year for neighbors in our community.

Helping Mamas Knoxville is a group focused on helping moms in our community get the resources they need to care for their babies. Earlier in the year Living East Tennessee partnered with Ingles to hold a baby supply and diaper drive. It was a huge success thanks to our loving community. The need is still great.

If you would like to help Helping Mamas Knoxville click here for more information.