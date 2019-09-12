Helping Mamas Knoxville providing love and hope for moms in East Tennessee

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As we celebrate our one year anniversary of Living East Tennessee, we wanted to catch up with some of our community organizations that have helped us make a difference over the past year for neighbors in our community.

Helping Mamas Knoxville is a group focused on helping moms in our community get the resources they need to care for their babies. Earlier in the year Living East Tennessee partnered with Ingles to hold a baby supply and diaper drive. It was a huge success thanks to our loving community. The need is still great.

If you would like to help Helping Mamas Knoxville click here for more information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Watch and Win

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.