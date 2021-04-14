Helping neighbors cope at Beck Cultural Exchange Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We’re getting another perspective on the impact from the fatal shooting inside Austin-East Magnet High School on Monday.

Renee Kessler, president of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center, which is Knoxville’s storehouse of knowledge on our Black community and the civil rights movements — spoke about the pain and the search for healing.

The Beck Cultural Exchange Center will host its “Racial Justice” town hall meeting on Friday, April 16 at 4 p.m. The event will feature The Men of Austin-East.