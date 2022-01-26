KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former head of the Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound(TAMIS), Eric Dawson, earned a promotion to manager of the Calvin M. McClung Historical Collection.

Dawson is a lifelong Tennessean, with roots in the state tracing back to the 1700s. He received a Bachelor’s of Arts in English and a Master’s in Information Science from the University of Tennessee. He professes to have a lifetime love of history.

He serves on the Knoxville History Project Board, is a member of the Association of Moving Image Archivists and has worked with McClung and TAMIS for 10 years.

“I am so excited to have the opportunity to serve in this position, and work alongside the fantastic, knowledgeable McClung staff as we build on the storied legacy of this indispensable institution,” said Dawson.

In his tenure at TAMIS, Dawson made archival films including “Suttree” and his most recent project, “Electric Appalachia.” He helped oversee the preservation of important historic collections such as Walther Barth, the Knoxville College Video Collections and the Vardy Community Film.

Dawson explained that the Calvin M. McClung Collection has been a vital resource for those interested in learning about East Tennessee and Southern Appalachian culture and history. The collection is utilized by local scholars and historians, as well as researchers around the world.

Dawson will be replacing longtime manager, Steve Cotham, who spent more than 40 years with the Collection. The McClung Collection is part of the Knox County Public Library System and is housed in East Tennessee History Center located at 601 S. Gay Street.