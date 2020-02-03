Hollywood’s Night Out: A red carpet affair in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The annual red carpet event and awards viewing party, Hollywood’s Night Out, returns on Sunday, February 9 starting at 7 p.m. Movie fans are invited to enjoy the biggest awards show of the year while sampling featured food and drink selections from local restaurants.

“Young Variety is pulling out all the stops for guests at Hollywood’s Night Out. Attendees will be hosted to a glamorous night filled with food, music and the signature Academy awards ceremony, all while supporting an incredibly deserving cause,” said Alexis Fluty, Young Variety Board President. “This top-of-the-line event is the premium opportunity to treat yourself to an array of Knoxville tastes and traditions while celebrating the biggest night in Hollywood.”

WATE 6 On Your Side is proud to partner with Regal, and Variety – The Children’s Charity of Eastern Tennessee to bring this unique event to life. Event proceeds benefit Variety’s Kids on the Go! program, which provides local families with special needs equipment for children with mobility challenges.

Event guests are invited to walk the red carpet, participate in a silent auction, and sample delicious hors d’oeuvres provided by SoKno Taco Cantina, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Yassin’s Falafel House and more. Tickets for the event, to be held at Regal’s corporate office located 101 E. Blount Ave., are $35 each and are now available at all Knoxville-area Regal theaters.