Honoring Healthcare Heros

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Resources
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
KFD extinguishes kitchen fire
Top Stories
Mississippi churchgoers fined $500 while attending drive-in service
Juvenile male injured in apparent drive-by shooting
Ways to manage your stress and migraines during COVID-19
Video
Microsoft is giving workers 12 weeks of paid parental leave because of school disruptions
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
NFL Draft
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Tennessee Titans
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
Quarantine Sports: Morristown West’s Noah Tripucka sinks trick shot, plays piano
Video
Top Stories
XFL suspends operations, lays off employees
Top Stories
American football player flew home to US with virus
A season for the record books: reliving Erika Brown’s historic year
Video
Quarantine Sports: April 9
Video
Quarantine Sports: See how Grace Christian players are keeping fit while at home
Video
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Makings masks to meet needs
Video
Top Stories
Virtual Silent Disco bringing people together in a fun way
Video
What you need to know about hand sanitizer
Video
Keeping your nutrition on track while at home
Video
Ways you can support animal shelters during this time
Video
Community
Get it to Go
Contests
Calendar
Honoring East TN’s Remarkable Women for 2020
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Project GRAD Laptop Telethon
Behind the Badge
Bridging the Gap
Contests
Food For Thought
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
All About Dolly Parton
Top Stories
Coronavirus: Kroger Health, City of Oak Ridge partner to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site
Video
Top Stories
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Curbside adoptions due to COVID-19
Video
Coronavirus: Knoxville Center of the Deaf working with deaf community to overcome challenges during pandemic
Video
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Girl Scouts move to digital cookie sales
Video
Central Collective holding virtual human claw machine Easter Egg Hunt
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
98 have died from coronavirus in Tennessee while cases rise to 4,862
Closings
Closings
There are currently 40 active closings. Click for more details.
WEATHER AWARE /
Scattered showers on and off across the area. Much cooler. Up to an inch of rain possible
Honoring Healthcare Heros
Unsung heroes on the front lines: Caregivers taking extra precautions during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Trending Stories
Stimulus check calculator: How much will I receive? When will I get it?
Video
98 have died from coronavirus in Tennessee while cases rise to 4,862
Video
Tennessee coronavirus death toll stands at 94 with 4,634 cases
Video
CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active Knox County cases down to 35, 154 total; race, ZIP code data coming
Video
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News