Hope Rising: KARM celebrates 60 years of service

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox Area Rescue Ministries is celebrating 60 years of ministering to East Tennessee’s homeless and hungry. Today KARM is home to almost 300 men, women and children each night.

To celebrate its 60th birthday, KARM is hosting a virtual “Hope Rising” event on Thursday, Oct. 22nd at 7:00 p.m. This special event will highlight powerful stories of restoration in the lives of KARM’s guests. Bob Goff, inspirational speaker and a New York Times best-selling author, is the event’s special guest.

“For 60 years, KARM has been fulfilling the call to help hope rise across East Tennessee,” said Danita McCartney, KARM’s Executive Vice President. “Our mission is to restore lives in Jesus’ name, by offering a hot meal, a safe place to sleep and life-changing programs designed to break the cycle of homelessness in our guests’ lives.”

For more information about “Hope Rising” or to attend the special event, visit KARM’s Facebook page or www.karm.org/hoperising.