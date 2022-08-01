KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging will be joining WATE 6 On Your Side News every Monday at Midday to talk about the various programs they offer for older adults in the community.

Director Dottie Lyvers also shared the questions people who are interested in programs or services should be prepared to answer.

The Office on Aging is located in the LT Ross Building at 2247 Western Ave in Knoxville. They are open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. They can be reached at (865) 546-3500.