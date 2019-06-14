‘It felt like a miracle’: Campbell County family thankful for bunk bed donation

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) – Having a place to sleep and a bed to make is something so many of us take for granted. There’s an East Tennessee organization making sure little ones don’t have to sleep on the floor or couch, but instead on a much-needed bed.

More: East TN charity takes part in nationwide bunk bed build, hopes to break world record

The Knoxville chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace began operating in October 2018 and so far they’ve given more than 50 families beds.

Like you’d guess, quiet is hard to come by with four boys in one room.

“It’s just my brothers like to talk at nighttime,” said Dalton Ellis, 13.

The Ellis brothers have started calling their bedroom a “man cave,” but it hasn’t always had two sets of bunk beds.

Over the last year, three of the boys moved home to Tennessee, and the unexpected change came with many challenges.

“It was like, ‘How can we do this?’ because beds for all four of them would’ve easily been $2,000 and there’s no way we could’ve afforded something like that,” said their mom, Shauna Ellis.

For about four months she says the boys had to sleep on the floor.

“Tired of waking up every night and you just can’t sleep,” said Dalton.

“To see them, it hurt me. So many nights I didn’t sleep because I knew they were on the floor, they were not sleeping, and they were uncomfortable,” said Shauna Ellis.

That’s when the family says they reached out for help, calling on Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Within a week, Shauna Ellis says all the boys were off the floor.

“Really and truly, I’m just glad we have bunk beds. On the floor, it just wasn’t that comfortable. I couldn’t really sleep at night. So when we got these bunk beds, it fees like a miracle. I just got so blessed to have them,” said Dalton.

“I like getting in bed because they’re so comfy,” added Jacob Ellis, 10.

During the delivery, the boys were able to make memories and build their own bed right alongside volunteers.

Shauna Ellis says watching her boys in their room now comes with a big sense of gratitude because it’s a blessing.

“They don’t even have to make it and I’m just happy,” she said.

“First thing when I heard about it, it was a miracle. Slept in bed for the first night and it was just unbelievable,” added Dalton.

Along with the beds, families get sheets, pillows and comforters. Organizers say an 84-year-old woman in Jacksboro makes all their comforters and quilts by hand as a way to donate to Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

If you would like to volunteer or make a donation, you can visit Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s website by clicking here.

Knoxville was the first in the state to open a Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter. There’s another SHP in Chattanooga, some in Nashville and one is set to open in Kingsport soon.