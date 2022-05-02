KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The sounds of jazz will fill Market Square for the next two months. There will be nine weekly performances from May 3 to June 28 starting with the Sam Adams Quartet and ending with the Margherita Fava Trio.

“We are excited to return to Market Square and provide these concerts for every jazz fan,” Vance Thompson, director and founder of the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra, said. “Whether it’s your first time enjoying live jazz or you’re a longtime listener, these performances will be delightful for any fan of good music. The talented musicians in our community enjoy getting outside and playing as well.”

Anyone from a casual music fan to a jazz aficionado can enjoy the performances at the Bill Lyons Pavilion. All performances are presented by the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra.

The performance schedule includes the following dates and performances:

May 3: Sam Adams Quartet

May 10: Eric Reed

May 17: Jack Roben Trio

May 24: Greg Tardy Quartet

May 31: Mark Boling Trio

June 7: Greg Tardy Quartet

June 14: Taber Gable Trio

June 21: Ken Brown Quintet

June 28: Margherita Fava Trio

The performances are free and open to the public and will be held every Tuesday evening on Market Square from 7 – 9 p.m. in May and June.