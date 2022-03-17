KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Keep Knoxville Beautiful is a non-profit that strives to keep Knoxville clean and beautiful.

KBB will be hosting their sixth annual South Knoxville Community Cleanup on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The south Knoxville Community cleanup is the non-profit’s largest cleaning effort in south Knoxville each year. According to KBB, over 300 volunteers participated in the cleanup last year.

The event will kick off at Sam Duff Park and Mary Vestal Park.

KBB said, “Leaders from various South Knoxville neighborhoods and local community organizations will collect cleanup supplies at Sam Duff Park, then return to volunteers waiting at their designated locations to pick up litter. Participating neighborhood associations include Lake Glen Lane Community, Catholic Response to Climate Change, Scabbard and Blade ROTC, South Doyle Neighborhood Association, Old Sevier Neighbors, and South Woodlawn Neighborhood Association. Individuals who do not have an official group will participate in a KKB cleanup of Goose Creek at Mary Vestal Park.”

To register for South Knoxville Community Cleanup or for more information visit their website here.