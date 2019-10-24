Keep Knoxville Beautiful marking 40th anniversary in Sustainability Summit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Next month, the nonprofit Keep Knoxville Beautiful is celebrating its 40th anniversary and plan to mark it with a Sustainability Summit.

Alanna McKissack from KKB stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about the upcoming “Sustainability Summit: Shaping a Resilient Knoxville.”

The Summit will be held on Friday, Nov. 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the City of Knoxville Public Works Complex, 3131 Morris Avenue.

KKB seeks to showcase the environmental and sustainability efforts in Knoxville. The goal of the summit is to highlight the positive efforts occurring in our community while also stimulating awareness and conversation about long-term initiatives. The Summit will begin with three presentations and close out with a panel discussion.

Presentations include Kroger, focusing on their Zero Hunger Zero Waste initiative; Discovery Inc. will showcase how they have maintained a sustainable workplace; and the Tennessee RiverLine will let Knoxville know about their ongoing project. The panel discussion will feature Gabriel Bolas of Knoxville Utilities Board, Erin Gill with the City of Knoxville Sustainability, Anne Victoria with Knoxville Area Transit, as well two representatives from the Tennessee Valley Authority.