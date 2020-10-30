‘Keep Knoxville Blooming’ with fall tree planting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dogwood Arts is on a mission to “Keep Knoxville Blooming” by selling dogwood trees through their annual Bazillion Blooms program.

The two to four foot bare-root trees are on sale now for $25 each or five for $100. The trees are disease-resistant, april-blooming, and available in either white or pink flowering varieties. Orders can be placed year-round, but trees are distributed in the fall to coincide with optimal planting time for successful growing. Planting in the fall gives trees time to develop strong root systems over the winter months before facing the challenges of drying summer heat.

Trees can be ordered through Nov. 18 and will be available for pick-up at the Dogwood Arts office on Friday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. until noon.

“The main goal of this program is to ensure that Knoxville’s historic Dogwood Trails continue to bloom well into the future,” says Dogwood Arts Trails & Gardens Manager, Vicki Baumgartner. “When everything slowed to a halt last spring, nature continued to put on a beautiful show––area residents and regional visitors alike found respite in the natural beauty of our area by safely touring over 80 miles of blooming dogwood trails.”

To purchase dogwood trees for fall planting order here. Trees can also be ordered and donated to the Historic Dogwood Trails. Find more information about ordering online at Bazillion Blooms.