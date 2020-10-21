Knox CAC hosts community services drive-thru

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee hosted a special drive-thru event to help those in need as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to effect people from all backgrounds.

The event showcased resources available to the community during the pandemic and included free flu shots. KCAC delivers meals to seniors, helps with child care, transportation, and rent and utility assistance.

Anyone impacted by the pandemic can benefit from the organization’s services.

“COVID has impacted a lot of families, and a lot of people have lost incomes,” Misty Goodwin, special services director with KCAC, said. “They’ve had to stay home to do virtual school with their children in some cases, and a lot of our seniors are vulnerable during COVID and we want to make sure they remain safe during COVID.”

If you or someone you know is in need of rental, mortgage or utility assistance, KCAC has $600,000 in CARES Act funding to help. You can apply online at www.knoxcac.org.

