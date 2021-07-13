Knox County aims to have most dog parks in the nation per capita

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dog owners rejoice, there are plenty of dog parks for summer fun in the greater Knoxville area with more planned for construction that could give the county the most in the nation per capita.

Knox County is reminding people that the dog days of summer are an enjoyable time of year in Knox County with several dog parks for pets to run, play, and swim, with Knox County Parks and Recreation currently operating four spacious off-leash dog parks, open daily from dawn to dusk, at the following locations:

Concord Park, 10913 S. Northshore Drive

I.C. King Expansion, 2625 Maryville Pike

Tommy Schumpert Park, 6400 Fountain City Road

Plumb Creek Park, 1517 Hickey Rd

The county also said the planned construction of ten additional dog parks—five in the county, five in the city—in the next couple of years will give Knox County the most dog parks per capita in the nation.

A new dog park is already under construction at New Harvest Park. Four other county dog parks are planned for Beverly Park, the SportsPark, Powell Station Park, and Clayton Park.

The Boyd Family Foundation announced grants in 2020 that provide $50,000 for the construction of each park. The county will cover any remaining cost.

“On behalf of Knox County, I would like to thank Randy and Jenny Boyd for continuing to help make Knox County the most dog-friendly community in the country,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said.

The Knox Neighborhood Dog Parks Plan is an initiative that aims to make Knox County first in the nation in dog parks per capita. Knox County currently ranks 29th in dog parks per capita in the U.S., according to a release from county officials in 2020.