Knox County Sheriff recognizes deputies for lifesaving actions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office recognized several deputies for their lifesaving efforts in the community.

A handful of sheriff’s office members were presented with awards this week.

The first was from two registered nurses from the University of Tennessee Medical Center for deputy Travis Vaughn. The deputy placed a life-saving tourniquet on someone earlier this year. The UTMC trauma surgeon said the person would have died without the quick thinking from the deputy.

Detective Jerry Massey and Lieutenant Jason Lubienski were also presented awards for administering first aid during medical emergencies before paramedics could arrive.