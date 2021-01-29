Knox County students get free KAT bus rides through 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon announced Friday that all Knox County students will be able to ride Knoxville Area Transit buses for free through the end of the year.

The new ‘Freedom Pass’ will allow unlimited rides on KAT’s fixed route bus service through Dec. 31, 2021 for all Knox County students. The passes will be mailed to the parents of all Knox County public school students in grades 6-12. Younger students are not required to have a pass.

“The City’s Freedom Pass program will increase access to after-school activities, jobs, parks, libraries and so much more at no cost to families,” Mayor Kincannon said. “This was a promise I made to voters on the campaign trail and one that could go a long way in enriching the lives of students, easing financial burdens and helping our environment all at the same time.”

Students with disabilities that do not allow them to ride regular fixed-route bus service are eligible to receive a similarly structured Freedom Pass that applies to the KAT LIFT service. For more information about KAT LIFT, call 865-637-3000.

Home schooled and private school students wanting a Freedom Pass can visit the Knoxville Station customer service counter located at 301 Church Avenue.

“This program will not replace the school-bus service provided by Knox County Schools, and the district will continue to offer before- and after-school transportation,” Superintendent Bob Thomas said. “However, we believe that making KAT service more affordable will help students pursue jobs or activities outside of school hours, and broaden their access to cultural institutions such as libraries, museums, and college campuses.”

Information about routes, bus stops and trip planning is available on the KAT website, katbus.com, or by downloading the free KATbus Tracker App, which is available on the App Store for IOS users or on Google Play for Android users.