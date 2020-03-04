Knox Shamrock Fest Lucky Kidney Run happening in downtown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox Shamrock Fest Lucky Kidney Fun Run is making its way back to downtown to benefit the East Tennessee Kidney Foundation.

Executive director of the East Tennessee Kidney Foundation Katie Martin stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more.

The Knox Shamrock Fest spans two days: Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 in Market Square.

Registration is still open for the fun run, which will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14 and will feature 6K and 2K courses. The awards ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.

If you want to register or sign up a team for the Lucky Kidney Fun Run, click here.

LATEST STORIES