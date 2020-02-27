Knox St. Patrick’s Day Parade and ‘Cel-O’bragh-tion’ to bring the spirit of Ireland to East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The fourth annual Knox St. Patrick’s Day Parade and ‘Cel-O’bragh-tion’ will soon be returning to downtown Knoxville.

Parade organizers Christy Watkins and Chandle Turbyville stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about the upcoming event.

The Cel-O’bragh-tion runs from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on March 14, with music, family festivities, food, wine, whiskey and beer. The Appalachian Celtic band Tuatha Dea and high energy cover band The Ville will perform live during the Cel-O’bragh-tion.

The Knox St. Patrick’s Parade will start at 1:00 p.m. on Gay Street at Church Avenue and continue down Gay Street to Depot Avenue. Viewing areas are available along the sidewalks of Gay Street to Regas Square.

This year, the Cel-O’bragh-tion block party will move to Clinch Avenue between Gay Street and Market Street and along Market Street from Clinch Avenue to Church Avenue. Bistro lights will line Market Street, which will host food trucks, a bar, and cocktail tables with views of the bands. A large performance stage and additional food trucks will be on Clinch Avenue.

The grand marshal of the parade is Knoxville’s own celebrity comedian Leanne Morgan.

The line of march includes floats and marchers from organizations and businesses in the local community. Grand marshal Leanne Morgan will interact with those in the VIP seats in Krutch Park Extension and with parade emcees Madisen Keavy of WATE -TV and Frank Murphy of WNOX-FM.

Award winners for creativity and Irish flair in the parade will be announced during the Cel-O’bragh-tion. The recipient of the McLaughlin scholarship will also be announced at that time.

The Knox St. Patrick’s Parade and Cel-O’bragh-tion are sponsored by Connor Concepts, Guinness, Visit Knoxville, WATE-TV, 93.1 WNOX, numerous local companies and community members.

For more information, go to KnoxStPatricksParade.com and follow @knoxstpatricksparade on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.