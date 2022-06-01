KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For parents starting to wonder how they’re going to keep their kids entertained all summer long, there’s a free activity for the entire family on Wednesdays around the Knoxville area over the next two months.

Starting June 1, families are invited to participate in crafts, games and other activities on Wednesdays in June and July. The activities last from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in eight different city parks and natural areas.

Kid A’ Riffic Fun in the Park is for families with kids ages two to twelve offering activities, games, hands-on crafts and other fun pursuits hosted by the City of Knoxville Office of Special Events, Parks and Recreation Department and community partners.

The Director of Special Events for the City of Knoxville spoke about why these events are not only great for the entire family, but especially for younger-aged children who are too young to go to other day camps.

“While brother and sister may be off at a day camp for the day, like a basketball camp or a sports camp or an art camp, they’re able to come to Kid A’Riffic and make their own art project, they can shoot their own baskets, then they can show their siblings ‘look what I learned today when I was at camp,'” said Kyndra Brewer.

Participation is free, and no registration is required.

The 2022 Kid A’Riffic schedule is listed below with locations:

June 1 – Ijams Nature Center, 2915 Island Home Avenue

June 8 – Lakeshore Park, 6410 S. Northshore Drive

June 15 – Victor Ashe Park, 49001 Bradshaw Road

June 22 – Knoxville Botanical Gardens and Arboretum, 2743 Wimpole Avenue

June 29 – Fountain City Park, 117 Hotel Road

July 13 – Baker Creek Preserve, 3700 Lancaster Drive

July 20 – World’s Fair Park Festival Lawn

July 27 – Inskip Park, 4204 Bruhin Road

Kid A’ Riffic was established in 2019 in Market Square as a weekly opportunity for summertime activities for youngsters and their families.