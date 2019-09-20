Knoxville Arab Fest 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 6th annual Arab Fest is underway.

The festival lets people learn about the Arab-American community, with live music, food, dancing and more.

The festival is happening on University of Tennessee’s campus, in an effort to reach more students.

“This is really an education piece to the students,” says Arab American Club of Knoxville board member, Susan Dakak. “We purposefully staged in this area so the students who don’t know anything about our culture and just watch the news, will see the truth about Arab culture.”

Knoxville Arab Fest continues Saturday from noon until 9 p.m.