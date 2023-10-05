KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville College will celebrate homecoming this weekend as more than a thousand alumni and community members will return to the area to support the reemerging campus.

“The community needs to know that we’ve reimagined, rethought, and we’re rebuilding Knoxville College starting with the Ron and Diane Damper Leadership Pavilion. We are excited about our partnership with the University of Tennessee on our re-accreditation application that we are this close to submitting our application which should be submitted this month pending our audit. Once we submit that and raise some money we will be moving on to the second phase of our restoration at Knoxville College,” Leonard L. Adams, Jr., Knoxville College president, said while speaking with Good Morning Tennessee.

The school is kicking off its Capital Campaign Kickoff which is $50 million in 5 years (50N5) starting this month.

There is excitement for Saturday’s building dedication for the Ronald & Dianne Damper Leadership Building Dedication. The donation came from Ronald and Dianne Damper who are alumni of KC, where they met and fell in love.

“Knoxville College plans to launch an equitable access to services initiative offering broadband and an online platform for community residents at the Ron and Diane Damper Administrative and Leadership building October 2023,” according to the college.

“Two years ago they pledged funds to bring forward a new modular building on campus and that building is up and we will be having a dedication on Saturday at 11:00 a.m,” said Adams.

The building dedication is just one of the many events taking place this weekend for KC’s homecoming.

“We are expecting over a thousand alumnus back this weekend for homecoming 2023. So excited as our alumni base has been basically the foundation for Knoxville College during our hardship that we’ve experienced.”

Here is a look at Knoxville College’s 2023 Homecoming events. The events are open to the community.

KC Homecoming Weekend Schedule

Thursday, October 5, 2023

8 a.m.- 5 p.m. – Board of Trustees Annual Meeting

5 p.m.- 8 p.m. – On Campus Registration: Alumni Registration for this year is $75 per person (includes t-shirt). Additional t-shirts are available for $25 each.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Meet & Greet: Sponsored by the Knoxville Chapter or the Knoxville College National Alumni Association (KCNAA)

Friday, October 6, 2023

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Alumni Registration: Registration at Hotel and On-Campus at the Ron and Diane Damper Leadership Pavilion.

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Health & Wellness: Hip Hop Dance and Exercise with Lonnie G.

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Alumni Meeting: Knoxville College National Alumni Association

6 p.m. – 10 p.m. – President’s Awards Gala at The Press Room. *Ticket window is closed.

Saturday, October 7, 2023

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Alumni Registration

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Health & Wellness: Community Walk with Lonnie Gallaher

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Photos: Aerial photo with Organizations and Groups

​11 a.m. – Ron & Dianne Damper Bld.: The Ronald & Dianne Damper Leadership Building Dedication

​12 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Festival on the Yard. Cookout and Fellowship setup

6:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. – Knoxville College Alumni Assoc. Presents: Comedy Explosion! Featuring Howie Bell, Ron G, and Kelly Kelz. Hosted by Joe Torry. Musical artist Karen Collins featuring Dexter Bell and Friends. Doors Open @ 6:30 with Live Jazz / Comedy Show @ 7:30 / Afterparty @ 10:30. Torry is a veteran comedian and former host of HBO’s Russell Simmon’s Def Comedy Jam. He’s starred in films such as Poetic Justice, House Party and Strictly Business.

Tickets: https://wl.seetickets.us/event/Knoxville-College-Alumni-Assoc.-Presents:-Comedy-Explosion!/565957?afflky=TheConcourse&fbclid=IwAR3toNfMoDQfhTrLiKCyKwrmCUg2Om-9mFMmJyWq4kt42C4ZGA5MoRUdFt0



Sunday, October 8, 2023



9 a.m. -11 a.m. – Homecoming Service: On Campus Praise and Worship Service

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Gospel Explosion: 2nd Annual KC & Overcoming Believers Church Gospel Explosion – On Campus