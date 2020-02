KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville saw repeated rounds of rain last week, some heavy at times and it even left some parts of the area flooded.

In Knoxville, many roads had to be closed. Some see occasional flooding, but others are important roadways for getting around – including a few places that don’t always flood.

WATE 6 On Your Side caught up with Knoxville’s Public Service Director Chad Weth to learn about how the city handles rain, the roads, and the prospect of flooding.