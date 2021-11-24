KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The legacy of WIMZ’s Billy Kidd’s fight against Hunger is continuing with the 25th annual Camping for Cans food drive benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank. Kidd made it his mission to raise as much money and collect as many non-perishable food items as he could by camping in a Knoxville parking lot until his goal was met.

While no one will be camping in a parking lot this year, the radio station is holding the food drive virtually from November 24 to December 3. To donate visit virtualfooddrive.secondharvestetn.org/drives/502.

. This is the second year they have done the virtual food drive.

“These events are so important to the food bank. Without the community support that we have with these events, we would not be able to get food to all those at risk of hunger in our community especially during the holiday season,” said Alison Galyon, special event coordinator of the Second Harvest.

For those who want to donate in person, a one-day drive and drop-off event will be held on December 2 from 10 am-6 pm at Food City, 284 Morrell Road. MEDIC will also be holding a blood drive at the event. For every person who gives blood, MEDIC will donate $5 to Second Harvest.