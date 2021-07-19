Knoxville events to benefit Send Senior Citizens Love coming up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Send Senior Citizens Love is hosting two events to help send more Boxes of Love out to senior citizens.

Movies at McGill will be hosted on July 24 with a giant inflatable screen at 101 N. Campbell Station Road in Farragut. The event starts at 8 p.m., the movie will begin at dusk.

There will also be a golf tournament held on August 2 at the Club at Gettysvue. Lunch starts at 12 p.m., shotgun start at 1 p.m. Want more info? Call 855-227-7252.

Both events will benefit Boxes of Love which is a monthly subscription box curated for senior citizens. It includes some comfy socks, sugar-free treats, an activity/craft, stationery, and a handcrafted card created and signed by a volunteer.