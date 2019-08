KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Looking to spruce up your home? The 7th annual Knoxville Area Fall Home & Garden Show is right around the corner.

Halee Sprinkle stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to talk more about the upcoming event, happening August 24th & 25th.

The event will be located at the Knoxville Expo Center, 5441 Clinton Highway. The hours are Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Parking is free. Admission is $5. Children under 18 are free.