Knoxville Fire Department is hiring

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 04:56 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 05:44 PM EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The city of Knoxville is looking for some fresh faces to join the fire department. 

KFD spokesman Capt. DJ Corcoran stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about the hiring process and what recruits need to know. 

Eligibility

Applicants must be 18 years of age before July 1, 2019 and be a high school graduate or equivalent. They must also have a valid driver's license or be able to get a driver's license. 

Tests

Recruits will need to pass a written examination as well as a physical performance test consisting of core and leg strength, balance and agility. 

Salary

Starting salary for new recruits is $34,500/year during the training process. 

