Knoxville Fire Department is hiring

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The city of Knoxville is looking for some fresh faces to join the fire department.

KFD spokesman Capt. DJ Corcoran stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about the hiring process and what recruits need to know.

Eligibility

Applicants must be 18 years of age before July 1, 2019 and be a high school graduate or equivalent. They must also have a valid driver's license or be able to get a driver's license.

Tests

Recruits will need to pass a written examination as well as a physical performance test consisting of core and leg strength, balance and agility.

Salary

Starting salary for new recruits is $34,500/year during the training process.