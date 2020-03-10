Knoxville Fire Department talks minimizing the spread of coronavirus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The new coronavirus is top of mind for many.

WATE 6 On Your Side caught up with Capt. DJ Corcoran with the Knoxville Fire Department to learn some tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in case it makes its way to East Tennessee.

How is this impacting the fire department?

KFD will continue to answer emergency calls as we have in the past.

They’re saying they will protect our firefighters.

This may look a little different than usual, so don’t be offended if their crews respond with a respiratory mask, rubber gloves, or other protective attire.

KFD is only trying to do its best minimizing any possible cross-contamination between emergency calls.

It’s the number one thing we keep hearing about

Wash your hands.

Wash your hands after touching any objects that are publicly used.

Examples: door handles, handrails, elevator buttons, key codes, shopping carts, gas pumps, etc.

If you know you’re not going to be able to wash your hands immediately afterward; use a disposable tissue or paper towel, shirt sleeve or your elbow to touch the object.

Also, a healthy amount of personal space is a good idea too

Protect your personal space, try to keep six feet between you and others.

This will protect you from any respiratory droplets during a conversation, or coughing, sneezing, etc.

People that aren’t feeling well, have some responsibility

There is also a responsibility for individuals feeling ill, fever, coughing, shortness of breath, stay home and avoid spreading your germs.

Remember, we’ve had viruses before

Remember, this is a virus.

KFD isn’t minimizing the threat, but we have had other viruses in the past: West Nile, Bird Flu, Swine Flu, Ebola, Zika, etc.

So a good dose of common sense can go a long way.

