KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are birthdays and then there are milestone birthdays. For one Knoxville man, the last century celebrates a story of family and his journey to America.

Fuad Mishu turned 100-years-old on January 18, 2022. He spent the last more than 40 of his 100 years in the United States. He was born and raised in Baghdad, Iraq. As a teenager, he lost his father, forcing him to assume the role of father for his siblings.

“He was overworked and he kept doing that until all of his brothers, now they are engineers, they all graduated because of him,” explained Tom Mishu, Fuad’s son.

Tom said all seven of his siblings and three of his children moved to America to accomplish their dreams because of Fuad’s work and sacrifice. Tom also spoke about the decision to flee Iraq.

“Saddam Hussein was Vice President, but he was getting very powerful,” Tom explained. “And he said, ‘if Saddam becomes president it’s going to be a problem for everyone, it’s better to leave now.'”

In his father’s time in the U.S., Tom said he quickly became integrated into his new Knoxville community. “Every time I called him he joined a different organization,” said Tom of when his father first joined the rest of the family in America in 1978. “I said, ‘Man, he’s doing better than me.”

Fuad became a successful developer and even shared his love of music with everyone he came in contact with. At the birthday party for the 100-year-old, Fuad was honored with a U.S. flag that flew at the state capitol on his birthday.

“My office was happy to play a small part in this big milestone for Mr. Mishu,” wrote Rep. Tim Burchett in an email to WATE 6 News. “I wish him the very best for his 100th birthday.”

Mishu said he is grateful for all that America has given him.

“American is the highest people in the world,” Fuad began. “They love people.”

At the end of the day, Fuad said it all comes back to having a family to lean on and celebrating life’s biggest milestones with them. “I have the best family in the world, believe me,” ended Fuad.