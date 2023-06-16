KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — While Thursday, June 15 marked World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging shared that they are working to bring awareness to the issue every day of the year.

Angela Bartlett with the Office on Aging shared as with many kinds of abuse, people may not recognize it is happening immediately.

“It’s something though that I think older adults, it kind of gets pushed to the wayside because of ageism,” said Bartlett. “People are just kind of like, ‘let’s focus on other things or we’re not really sure what’s going on there and we don’t want to infer or overstep,’ but it’s important that we look out for each other.”

As far as the different types of abuse, Bartlett explained it could be wide-ranging from physical abuse, mental and emotional abuse, verbal abuse, neglect, and even financial exploitation.

“It could be a loved one or a family member taking this older person’s money,” said Bartlett.

Bartlett said that’s why it is important that fellow loved ones and neighbors look out for red flags with seniors. She shared one of the biggest red flags is a personality shift or someone suddenly withdrawing from social interactions. Additionally, with some types of abuse, there will be physical signs.

Bartlett ended by saying it’s important people report any suspicisions they may have.

“The beauty of it is that even if you have a bad feeling, you can go and report it to Adult Protective Services,” she said. “You don’t have to confront anyone, you can just report it and have reported anonymously and Adult Protective Services will go out and investigate and see if this is truly a case of abuse or neglect or what have you.”

The number for Adult Protective Services (APS) statewide (toll-free) is 1-888-277-8366.